What’s for dinner?🍕🍔🌮 Play our weekly PROVO CITY TAKEOUT BINGO game to answer that question while helping our local restaurants! Every #TakeoutTuesday, we’ll release a card with all new options to satisfy your food cravings😋 AND be entered to win a prize!🏆 Swipe 👉 for this week's bingo card! . Here’s how to play: 1. Get takeout/delivery/curbside from all the locations in any given row and take a pic of you enjoying the food! 2. Once you have a Bingo (horizontal, vertical or diagonal), send all of your pictures in one email to provocitycontest@provo.org, or send a DM with all your pics. Be sure to attach your marked card as well! 3. Every Bingo you submit will be entered in a drawing to receive a Provo dinner/dessert experience on us! ($50 value). 4. You can enter as many Bingos as you want! (Have 5 Bingos on one card? Great! That is 5 entries for you!) A “blackout” (all spaces filled on one card) will count for 6 entries. 5. We will draw one winner every week!
