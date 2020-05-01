The Utah Valley University Woodbury Art Museum is kickstarting the public's creativity with its Create Club. The club gives participants the opportunity to create and display their own art.
“We want to provide more ways for people to engage with art rather than just viewing it on a screen,” said Lisa Jensen, an artist and museum educator at the UVU Art Museum.
Every Friday, the Create Club’s website, http://uvucreateclub.myportfolio.com/work, will feature three projects, each designed to appeal to those of all ages and abilities. There will be a list of materials needed to create it with, along with step-by-step instructions and photographs to help the local artists with their own projects.