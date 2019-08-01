This week marks the 33rd annual Springville World Folkfest, a dance festival featuring performances by dancers from across the globe, with countries including Croatia, the Netherlands, Poland, Mexico, Taiwan, Russia and more. The festival is held at Springville Arts Park, 760 S. 1350 East in Springville, and wraps up this Friday and Saturday with pre-show events at 6:45 p.m. and the main show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $5 for children, $8 for military, seniors and students, $10 for adults, $30 for a family pass and a single admission weeklong pass, all of which can purchased online at worldfolkfest.com or in-person at the event.