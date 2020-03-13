Head to University Place this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the 2020 Lucky Laces 5K Walk.
As of Thursday, the previously planned health fair portion of the event has been canceled, but the mall walk is scheduled to continue.
Each registered 5K participant also will get free swag, and there will be adult and kid costume contests.
The walk starts at 9 a.m. with check-in at 8:30 a.m at the north end of University Place (575 E. University Parkway, Orem). Registration is $2 per participant. Those under the age of 5 or in strollers do not need to register.