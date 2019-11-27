Night in Bethlehem live nativity in Pleasant Grove 05
Kelli and Warren Lignell portray Mary and Joseph while Lillian Pearson, 10 weeks, all of Pleasant Grove, portrays the baby Jesus as they act out a scene from the biblical Christmas story during the Night in Bethlehem live nativity Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Stone Gate Weddings and Events in Pleasant Grove. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Watch a local re-enactment of the nativity story.

‘A Night in Bethlehem’

This interactive experience celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. The event is free, but you can register online.

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Stone Gate Weddings & Events; 886 W. 2600 North, Pleasant Grove

More info: https://eventbrite.com/e/a-night-in-bethlehem-tickets-73636152715?aff=ebapi

University Place Live Nativity University Place is partnering with the Orem Community Church to host a live nativity at The Orchard at University Place. There will be free hot drinks and delicious rolls.

When: Dec. 2-3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem

Cost: Free

More info: https://universityplaceorem.com/events/live-nativity/

‘A Babe is Born Live Nativity’

This live nativity will help people experience the nativity story while blessing the lives of local refugee families. With every ticket purchased, a meal will be donated to a local refugee. The nativity itself also will be hiring refugees as actors.

When: Dec. 2-14, Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Lehi Round-Up Rodeo; 105 N. 500 West, Lehi

Cost: $8-$12

More info: https://eventbrite.com/e/a-babe-is-born-live-nativity-tickets-76510778799

Walker Sanderson Live Nativity

Walker Sanderson will be hosting its 6th annual live nativity with free donuts and hot chocolate. Those who have lost a loved one in the past year can also call to reserve an angel ornament.

When: Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Walker Sanderson Funeral Home; 646 E. 800 North, Orem

More info: https://facebook.com/events/575601143209900/

‘2019 Annual Christmas Creche’

It’s not a live nativity, but it is a unique nativity display. There will be hundreds of nativities on display with music from local choirs and musicians.

When: Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Payson Community Creche, 608 W. 1400 South, Payson

Cost: Free

More info: https://facebook.com/events/854012204954786

  • Note the annual Living Nativity in Alpine will not be held in 2019.
