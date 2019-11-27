Watch a local re-enactment of the nativity story.
‘A Night in Bethlehem’
This interactive experience celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. The event is free, but you can register online.
When: Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Stone Gate Weddings & Events; 886 W. 2600 North, Pleasant Grove
More info: https://eventbrite.com/e/a-night-in-bethlehem-tickets-73636152715?aff=ebapi
University Place Live Nativity University Place is partnering with the Orem Community Church to host a live nativity at The Orchard at University Place. There will be free hot drinks and delicious rolls.
When: Dec. 2-3, 6-9 p.m.
Where: University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem
Cost: Free
More info: https://universityplaceorem.com/events/live-nativity/
‘A Babe is Born Live Nativity’
This live nativity will help people experience the nativity story while blessing the lives of local refugee families. With every ticket purchased, a meal will be donated to a local refugee. The nativity itself also will be hiring refugees as actors.
When: Dec. 2-14, Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6-9 p.m.
Where: Lehi Round-Up Rodeo; 105 N. 500 West, Lehi
Cost: $8-$12
More info: https://eventbrite.com/e/a-babe-is-born-live-nativity-tickets-76510778799
Walker Sanderson Live Nativity
Walker Sanderson will be hosting its 6th annual live nativity with free donuts and hot chocolate. Those who have lost a loved one in the past year can also call to reserve an angel ornament.
When: Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Walker Sanderson Funeral Home; 646 E. 800 North, Orem
More info: https://facebook.com/events/575601143209900/
‘2019 Annual Christmas Creche’
It’s not a live nativity, but it is a unique nativity display. There will be hundreds of nativities on display with music from local choirs and musicians.
When: Dec. 6, 6-9 p.m. and Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.
Where: Payson Community Creche, 608 W. 1400 South, Payson
Cost: Free
More info: https://facebook.com/events/854012204954786
- Note the annual Living Nativity in Alpine will not be held in 2019.