The well-known live nativity in Alpine will not be held this year, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have a chance to see a meaningful live nativity performance.
“A Night in Bethlehem” is an interactive experience that celebrates the story of the birth of Jesus Christ.
The event is free, but registration for time slots is online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-in-bethlehem-tickets-73636148703?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
The event runs nightly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. from Friday through Monday at Stone Gate Weddings and Events, 886 W. 2600 North in Pleasant Grove.