Whether you are enjoying beautiful flowers or the fun of colors, there are several festivals this spring to bring you out of your winter shell. The following events have not yet been canceled, but may be canceled depending on ongoing regulations related to COVID-19.
Tulip Festival
(Thanksgiving Point currently closed through March 29.)
The Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens is a yearly attraction that brings in multitudes of visitors. In its 15th year, the Tulip Festival will include more than 280,000 of tulips in different varieties.
When: 9 a.m-8 p.m.; April 10-May 9; Closed Sundays
Where: Ashton Gardens; 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi
Cost: $15-$25
Saratoga Springs Spring Festival
Some cities host an easter egg hunt, but Saratoga Springs hosts a festival. The Spring Festival will include a pancake breakfast benefiting the Westlake soccer program. It will also include face painting, pictures with the Easter Bunny, a spring scavenger hunt sponsored by the library and an easter egg hunt.
When: 8-10 a.m., April 4 (egg hunt will take place at 9 a.m. sharp)
Where: Neptune Park; 452 W. 400 North, Saratoga Springs
Spring events that have been cancelled or postponed this year:
- The Holi Festival of Colors in Spanish Fork is being moved to Sept. 19-20.