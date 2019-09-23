If harvest time reminds you of corn, this fall you can head into a corn maze with your friends and family.
Cornbelly's
This year's corn maze at Cornbelly's uses the theme "World of Wizards" with a special nod to "Harry Potter." Cornbelly's also has a Candy Corn Acres Maze, Kiddie Maze and their annual Haunted Insanity Point Maze.
Where: 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
When: Sept. 27-Nov. 2 (Closed Oct. 31) Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight; Closed Sundays
Cost: $13.95 for weekdays, $19.95 for weekends; additional add-on ticket for Insanity Point; season passes available
More info: http://cornbellys.com
Other activities at Cornbelly's: Animal band, apple blasters, barn swing, barnyard ball zone, barnyard billiards, bee lines, birdhouse adventure, bungee bouncer, chicken show, climbing wall, Cole’s corral, corn hole, corn cob beach, corn ball, Cornbelly Mountain, cornado, corn flyer, cow train, duck races, face painting, farm golf, farmin’ foosball, frog races, gemstone mining, giant slide, grain train, hayride, jumbo jumpers, kidsville, kiddie corral, mechanical bull, paintball, princess playland, pumpkin tetherball, rat maze, roller bowler, ropes course, spider web, upside-down barn, zipline
Rowley's Red Barn's Back Forty
The corn maze at Rowley's Red Barn this year features the faces of Phil and Shirley Rowley, who were the vision behind the Red Barn 20 years ago in September 1999.
Where: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin
When: Sept. 27-Oct. 30; Monday-Friday, 3:30-8:45 p.m.; Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-8:45 p.m.
Cost: $9 a day per person Monday-Thursday, $12 a day per person Friday-Saturday, $30 per person for season passes
More info: http://rowleysredbarn.com
Other activities: pedal tractor racing, giant slides, apple cannons, sand box, hay pyramid, jumping pillows, ziplines, many photo opportunities
Hee Haw Farms
Hee Haw Farms has a large and small corn maze to get lost in.
Where: 150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove
When: Sept. 27-Nov. 2; Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Open all day on Oct. 17, 28 and 21
Cost: $10 for ages 3 and up
More info: http://heehawfarms.com
Other activities: Silo slide, corn cannon, petting farm, hayrides, giant slide, animal train, corn box, zipline
Maicee’s “Maize” of Madness at Jaker’s
Along with its corn "maize," Jaker's has smaller straw mazes for kids.
Where: 950 W. 400 South, Springville
When: Sept. 29-Oct. 30; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m to dusk, closed Sundays; open Oct 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $4 for ages 3 and up
Info: http://harwardfarms.com/jakers/
Other activities: hayrides, corn fountain, giant pumpkin patch, corn pit, petting zoo, haunted cave, giant slides
Glen Ray’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
At Glen Ray's Corn Maze, you can get lost in their 7.5 acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, and on the weekends, you can also visit the haunted corn maze called the Field of Fright.
Where: 1750 W. 8000 South, Spanish Fork
When: Sept. 27-Nov. 2; 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; noon-11 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays; open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 17-19
Cost: Corn maze pass, $8; Haunted Corn Maze, $15; Small Attraction Pass, $4
More info: https://glenrayscornmaze.com
Other activities: corn maze, haunted corn maze, kiddie corral, petting zoo, corn pit, hay maze, straw maze, straw pyramid, slides, little buckaroo rodeo, pumpkin patch
Wilkerson Farm Fall Fair
The Wilkerson Farm Fall Fair has a 5-acre corn maze and a mini (hay bale) maze. The larger maze takes about 40 minutes to complete.
Where: 710 W. 2000 South, Orem
When: Open through Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; closed Sundays
Cost: Free for ages 0-4, $9.50 for ages 5-65
More info: https://wilkersonfarm.com/fallfair
Activities: corn maze, hayrides, pumpkins, tractor hayrides, shotgun slides, apple shooters, pumpkin pyramid, mini hay maze, pedal tractor racing, swing ride, food trucks, spinning tubs
Evans Family Farm
Location: 2600 W. Main St., Lehi
Dates: TBA
More info: http://facebook.com/EvansFamilyFarmLehi
Other activities: straw maze, corn snake, farm zoo, pyramid, bounce pit, barrel train, hayride
NOTE: McCoards Garden Center in Provo will not be hosting its fall festival in 2019, including the Provo Corn Maze, Provo Pumpkin Patch, Zombie Paintball Patrol and Halloween Zipline.