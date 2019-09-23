Brand new corn maze opens up for season 02
Coleen Haigler, left, of Helper, walks among the corn with her daughter, Morgan Moynier, of Price, and Moynier's nephew, Kove Blackham, 4, of Santaquin, at Glen Ray's Corn Maze on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Spanish Fork. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

If harvest time reminds you of corn, this fall you can head into a corn maze with your friends and family. 

Cornbelly's

This year's corn maze at Cornbelly's uses the theme "World of Wizards" with a special nod to "Harry Potter." Cornbelly's also has a Candy Corn Acres Maze, Kiddie Maze and their annual Haunted Insanity Point Maze.

Where: 3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

When: Sept. 27-Nov. 2 (Closed Oct. 31)  Monday-Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight; Closed Sundays

Cost: $13.95 for weekdays, $19.95 for weekends; additional add-on ticket for Insanity Point; season passes available

More info: http://cornbellys.com

Other activities at Cornbelly's: Animal band, apple blasters, barn swing, barnyard ball zone, barnyard billiards, bee lines, birdhouse adventure, bungee bouncer, chicken show, climbing wall, Cole’s corral, corn hole, corn cob beach, corn ball, Cornbelly Mountain, cornado, corn flyer, cow train, duck races, face painting, farm golf, farmin’ foosball, frog races, gemstone mining, giant slide, grain train, hayride, jumbo jumpers, kidsville, kiddie corral, mechanical bull, paintball, princess playland, pumpkin tetherball, rat maze, roller bowler, ropes course, spider web, upside-down barn, zipline

Rowley's Red Barn's Back Forty

The corn maze at Rowley's Red Barn this year features the faces of Phil and Shirley Rowley, who were the vision behind the Red Barn 20 years ago in September 1999. 

Where: 901 S. 300 West, Santaquin

When: Sept. 27-Oct. 30; Monday-Friday, 3:30-8:45 p.m.; Saturdays 10:30 a.m.-8:45 p.m.

Cost: $9 a day per person Monday-Thursday, $12 a day per person Friday-Saturday, $30 per person for season passes

More info: http://rowleysredbarn.com

Other activities: pedal tractor racing, giant slides, apple cannons, sand box, hay pyramid, jumping pillows, ziplines, many photo opportunities

Hee Haw Farms

Hee Haw Farms has a large and small corn maze to get lost in.

Where: 150 S. 2000 West, Pleasant Grove

When: Sept. 27-Nov. 2; Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, 4-10 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Open all day on Oct. 17, 28 and 21

Cost: $10 for ages 3 and up

More info: http://heehawfarms.com

Other activities: Silo slide, corn cannon, petting farm, hayrides, giant slide, animal train, corn box, zipline

Maicee’s “Maize” of Madness at Jaker’s

Along with its corn "maize," Jaker's has smaller straw mazes for kids. 

Where: 950 W. 400 South, Springville

When: Sept. 29-Oct. 30; Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m to dusk, closed Sundays; open Oct 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $4 for ages 3 and up

Info: http://harwardfarms.com/jakers/

Other activities: hayrides, corn fountain, giant pumpkin patch, corn pit, petting zoo, haunted cave, giant slides

Glen Ray’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

At Glen Ray's Corn Maze, you can get lost in their 7.5 acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, and on the weekends, you can also visit the haunted corn maze called the Field of Fright. 

Where: 1750 W. 8000 South, Spanish Fork

When: Sept. 27-Nov. 2; 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; noon-11 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays; open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 17-19

Cost: Corn maze pass, $8; Haunted Corn Maze, $15; Small Attraction Pass, $4

More info: https://glenrayscornmaze.com

Other activities: corn maze, haunted corn maze, kiddie corral, petting zoo, corn pit, hay maze, straw maze, straw pyramid, slides, little buckaroo rodeo, pumpkin patch

Wilkerson Farm Fall Fair

The Wilkerson Farm Fall Fair has a 5-acre corn maze and a mini (hay bale) maze. The larger maze takes about 40 minutes to complete.

Where: 710 W. 2000 South, Orem

When: Open through Nov. 2; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; closed Sundays

Cost: Free for ages 0-4, $9.50 for ages 5-65

More info: https://wilkersonfarm.com/fallfair

Activities: corn maze, hayrides, pumpkins, tractor hayrides, shotgun slides, apple shooters, pumpkin pyramid, mini hay maze, pedal tractor racing, swing ride, food trucks, spinning tubs

Evans Family Farm

Location: 2600 W. Main St., Lehi

Dates: TBA

More info: http://facebook.com/EvansFamilyFarmLehi

Other activities: straw maze, corn snake, farm zoo, pyramid, bounce pit, barrel train, hayride

NOTE: McCoards Garden Center in Provo will not be hosting its fall festival in 2019, including the Provo Corn Maze, Provo Pumpkin Patch, Zombie Paintball Patrol and Halloween Zipline.

