Laura Lee and Kirk Anderson of Orem, purchase boxwood and barberry from Linden Nursery right before the rains came in 2010. 

Now that the snow is melted and the weather is (hopefully) turning warm soon, it's time to think of those flower gardens, vegetable gardens and lawns to plant and take care of.

Planting your garden is a great way to practice safe social distancing while getting some fresh air outdoors. 

Get help from a local nursery to know what would be best for you to plant.

Hours are subject to change. Please use discretion when choosing whether to go out in public.

Linden Nursery, on State Street in Lindon, has been family-owned since 1992. They have a 12-acre nursery that houses a farm and garden store. They also sell fairy items for fairy gardens and other lawn decor.

Spring hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday

Location: 535 N. State St., Lindon

More info: http://lindennursery.com

McCoard’s Garden Center

McCoard’s Garden Center has been open in Provo since 1989 and has been a go-to garden center in the area since. Among their many products, McCoards offers custom container drop-off, where they will plant and grow plants in custom containers for pick up on Mother’s Day weekend.

Spring hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Location: 384 S. 3110 West, Provo

More info: https://mccoards.com

Cook’s Farm and Greenhouse

Cook’s Farm and Greenhouse provides nursery stock, trees, annuals, perennials, planters, house plants and fruits and vegetables in season.

Spring hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Monday-Saturday

Location: 1645 W. 1600 North, Orem

More info: http://cooksgreenhouse.com

Sun River Gardens

Sun River Gardens is a full-service garden center, providing nursery stock, trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, seeds, veggies and herbs. It was founded in 1996 and is family-owned and operated.

Spring hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Location: 1248 N. State St., Orem

More info: https://sunrivergardens.com

Hansen Plants

Hansen Plants in Benjamin offers perennials, custom planters and hanging baskets, vegetable plants, berries, annual bedding plants, shrubs and trees designed to grow well in the Utah environment.

Spring hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday

Location: 7965 S. 2200 West, Benjamin

More info: http://hansenplants.com

Shade Home and Garden Center

Formerly known as the Vineyard Garden Center, Shade Home and Garden Center carries home decor, outdoor living, plant material and more.

Spring hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday

Location: 435 S. Geneva Road, Orem

More info: https://facebook.com/shadehomeandgarden

Olson’s Garden Shoppe

Olson’s Garden Shoppe in Payson has a large selection of seeds, flowers, bareroot strawberries, gardening tools, containers, succulent arrangements and fairy garden items. The business originally started in Santaquin in 1942.

Spring hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday

Location: 1190 W. 400 North, Payson

More info: https://olsonsgardenshoppe.com

Cascade Shadows

Cascade Shadows grows a large selection of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets and colorbowls. They also sell fruit trees. The business has been open for more than 25 years.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday;

Location: 383 S. 500 East, American Fork

More info: https://facebook.com/cascadeshadows