Now that the snow is melted and the weather is (hopefully) turning warm soon, it's time to think of those flower gardens, vegetable gardens and lawns to plant and take care of.
Planting your garden is a great way to practice safe social distancing while getting some fresh air outdoors.
Get help from a local nursery to know what would be best for you to plant.
Hours are subject to change. Please use discretion when choosing whether to go out in public.
Linden Nursery
Linden Nursery, on State Street in Lindon, has been family-owned since 1992. They have a 12-acre nursery that houses a farm and garden store. They also sell fairy items for fairy gardens and other lawn decor.
Spring hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday
Location: 535 N. State St., Lindon
More info: http://lindennursery.com
McCoard’s Garden Center
McCoard’s Garden Center has been open in Provo since 1989 and has been a go-to garden center in the area since. Among their many products, McCoards offers custom container drop-off, where they will plant and grow plants in custom containers for pick up on Mother’s Day weekend.
Spring hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday
Location: 384 S. 3110 West, Provo
More info: https://mccoards.com
Cook’s Farm and Greenhouse
Cook’s Farm and Greenhouse provides nursery stock, trees, annuals, perennials, planters, house plants and fruits and vegetables in season.
Spring hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Monday-Saturday
Location: 1645 W. 1600 North, Orem
More info: http://cooksgreenhouse.com
Sun River Gardens
Sun River Gardens is a full-service garden center, providing nursery stock, trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals, seeds, veggies and herbs. It was founded in 1996 and is family-owned and operated.
Spring hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday
Location: 1248 N. State St., Orem
More info: https://sunrivergardens.com
Hansen Plants
Hansen Plants in Benjamin offers perennials, custom planters and hanging baskets, vegetable plants, berries, annual bedding plants, shrubs and trees designed to grow well in the Utah environment.
Spring hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday
Location: 7965 S. 2200 West, Benjamin
More info: http://hansenplants.com
Shade Home and Garden Center
Formerly known as the Vineyard Garden Center, Shade Home and Garden Center carries home decor, outdoor living, plant material and more.
Spring hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday
Location: 435 S. Geneva Road, Orem
More info: https://facebook.com/shadehomeandgarden
Olson’s Garden Shoppe
Olson’s Garden Shoppe in Payson has a large selection of seeds, flowers, bareroot strawberries, gardening tools, containers, succulent arrangements and fairy garden items. The business originally started in Santaquin in 1942.
Spring hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday
Location: 1190 W. 400 North, Payson
More info: https://olsonsgardenshoppe.com
Cascade Shadows
Cascade Shadows grows a large selection of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets and colorbowls. They also sell fruit trees. The business has been open for more than 25 years.
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday;
Location: 383 S. 500 East, American Fork
More info: https://facebook.com/cascadeshadows