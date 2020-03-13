Summer is right around the corner and it’s time to get ready for the great outdoors.
The Big Outdoors Expo will bring together exhibitors representing various outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, climbing, mountain biking, river rafting, golfing, water sports and more.
Outdoor enthusiasts can attend the expo from noon to 9 p.m. Friday or 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the UCCU Center at UVU (800 W. University Parkway, Orem). Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for 65 and older, and those 17 years of age and under are free.
With the threat of the coronavirus, The Big Outdoors Expo has made precautions for the event including asking those who are not feeling well to stay home, and those in attendance to not shake hands or initiate any physical contact at the expo.
They are also adding hand sanitizing stations in at least 20 locations throughout the venue, as well as having employees regularly wash and sanitize any touch points in the building.