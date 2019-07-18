Though food fights are generally banned in school, this week they’re encouraged at the Jigglefest at Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way in Lehi. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with Jell-O fights every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with guests invited to don their swimwear and gear up for regular Jell-O fights, with waterslides and obstacle courses continually available. Tickets to the event are $10, or $7 for Thanksgiving Point members.
If that’s not enough fun, in conjunction with the Jigglefest is the Utah Foods Cook-Off including competitions in funeral potatoes, Jell-O, fry sauce, Dutch Oven cooking and scones. The event will start at 10 a.m. as well, with winners announced at 11:30 a.m. For more details, follow this link.