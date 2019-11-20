GetOut Games is one of the first of its kind in Utah County. Since 2015, the venue in downtown Provo offers five uniquely-themed rooms.
Currently, GetOut's "missions" are: The Heist, which is themed around an underground mafia and a hidden pile of cash; Reactor Meltdown, which is themed around an nuclear experiment gone awry and cryptic scientist clues; Egyptian Tomb, which is themed around a forbidden pharaoh's tomb with a mysterious history of dark rulers; Superhero Standoff, which is themed around a mechanical-minded villain and heroes in need of saving; and Zombie on a Chain, which includes — you guessed it — a zombie on a chain, played by an actor in the room with players.
Find out more at https://www.heraldextra.com/entertainment/provo-s-getout-games-gives-new-meaning-to-escapist-entertainment/article_25a3e028-7dc2-5279-b211-3e8043dbbc43.html.
Location: 283 N. University Ave., Provo
Price: $16-$20
Website: http://getoutgames.com