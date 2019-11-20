GetOut Games 01
Kierra Maiden, Brinlee Gustafson, and Scott Turney look at a clue at GetOut Games, a new "adventure/escape room" entertainment experience on Wednesday, April 22, 2015. SAMMY JO HESTER, Daily Herald

GetOut Games is one of the first of its kind in Utah County. Since 2015, the venue in downtown Provo offers five uniquely-themed rooms.

Currently, GetOut's "missions" are: The Heist, which is themed around an underground mafia and a hidden pile of cash; Reactor Meltdown, which is themed around an nuclear experiment gone awry and cryptic scientist clues; Egyptian Tomb, which is themed around a forbidden pharaoh's tomb with a mysterious history of dark rulers; Superhero Standoff, which is themed around a mechanical-minded villain and heroes in need of saving; and Zombie on a Chain, which includes — you guessed it — a zombie on a chain, played by an actor in the room with players.

Find out more at https://www.heraldextra.com/entertainment/provo-s-getout-games-gives-new-meaning-to-escapist-entertainment/article_25a3e028-7dc2-5279-b211-3e8043dbbc43.html.

Location: 283 N. University Ave., Provo

Price: $16-$20

Website: http://getoutgames.com

