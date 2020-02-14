This quaint little café on Main Street serves up some big flavor. Everything at Ginger’s is fresh and organic, including their blue corn nachos, falafel salad, turkey sandwich and the delicious grilled Portobello sandwich.
Location: 188 S. Main St., Springville
Yelp review: "Favorite place to eat for lunch hands down, full stop. I eat here like once a week, at least. The menu is fresh and vegan friendly and honey, they know how to prepare vegetables. Everything I have had just tasty and I've eaten most of the menu. Their wraps, soups sandwiches, salads are balanced and healthy." - Veronica W.