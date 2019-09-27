SONGS OF PRAISE
Born: May 28,1944
Baptist gospel singer Gladys Knight in a convert to the church and was baptist in 1997, following in the footsteps of her son and daughter, according to LDS church information. She is one of the most successful female music artists in the history of American popular music. Known as the “Empress of Soul” Knight sang with her brother Merald Knight and two cousins Edward Pattan and William Guest. The men were known as “The Pips”. Knight’s two number one singles include “Midnight Train to Georgia,” and “That’s What Friends are For”. She is on the list of Rolling Stone Magazine’s 100 greatest singers of all time. On June 1, 2018, Knight, a seven time Grammy Award winner, and her Saints Unified Voices choir brought lively gospel music to the Salt Lake City LDS Conference Center during the 40th anniversary celebration on the revelation on the priesthood. She married William McDowell in 2001 and they reside in North Carolina. At last count, they have 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.