At Glen Ray's Corn Maze, you can get lost in their 7.5 acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, and on the weekends, you can also visit the haunted corn maze called the Field of Fright.
Where: 1750 W. 8000 South, Spanish Fork
When: Sept. 27-Nov. 2; 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; noon-11 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays; open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 17-19
Cost: Corn maze pass, $8; Haunted Corn Maze, $15; Small Attraction Pass, $4
More info: https://glenrayscornmaze.com
Other activities: kiddie corral, petting zoo, corn pit, hay maze, straw maze, straw pyramid, slides, little buckaroo rodeo, pumpkin patch