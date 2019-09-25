Brand new corn maze opens up for season 10
Buy Now

Coleen Haigler, left, of Helper, her daughter, Morgan Moynier, of Price, and Moynier's nephew, Kove Blackham, 4, of Santaquin, check out one of several "corn fairies" found throughout the maze at Glen Ray's Corn Maze on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Spanish Fork. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

At Glen Ray's Corn Maze, you can get lost in their 7.5 acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, and on the weekends, you can also visit the haunted corn maze called the Field of Fright. 

Where: 1750 W. 8000 South, Spanish Fork

When: Sept. 27-Nov. 2; 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; noon-11 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays; open 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 17-19

Cost: Corn maze pass, $8; Haunted Corn Maze, $15; Small Attraction Pass, $4

More info: https://glenrayscornmaze.com

Other activities: kiddie corral, petting zoo, corn pit, hay maze, straw maze, straw pyramid, slides, little buckaroo rodeo, pumpkin patch