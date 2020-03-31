So about six months ago, one of our reporters was leaving for a new job and was in the process of cleaning out her desk. It was later in the evening preceding her last day, and I was alone in the office. (This is not necessarily a good thing, as my co-workers can attest. Although, I suppose it could be construed as some sort of precursor to the social distancing protocols we've all learned to live with recently.)
Looking through the objects in sight on her desk, I was intrigued by a mostly full plastic jar of glitter. I managed to sprinkle some glitter in the top of a jar of wet wipes, envisioning a cloud of silver the next time she pulled one out.
That gag apparently worked, because on my next trip to the office, I found that she had bequeathed me her jar of glitter, with a note that said, "I'm sure you can find a better use for this than I can." She was right.
I set up a few glitter bombs around the office, but the best trap I set was in a co-worker's box of tissues. I took out the top tissue and folded the bottom edges up, forming a pouch, and taped the edges solidly together. I also taped the next tissue to the top one, just to give it a bit more stability. Then, of course, the pouch was filled with glitter and carefully replaced back in the box. I snickered, imagining the surprise this co-worker would receive the next time she yanked out a tissue.
Little did I know, the prank would have a much more dramatic effect than I ever imagined.
The next afternoon, a different co-worker was interviewing a couple in one of our newsroom offices. The interview was quite emotional, and so the reporter popped out to grab a tissue box. She quickly looked around and, as fate would have it, grabbed the nearest tissues she could find, which, as I'm sure you've already deduced, just happened to the be the one with the glitter trap.
I didn't realize this was all happening at the time, but when they all left the interview room a while later, they were chuckling about glitter, pranks and payback. After escorting them out, the reporter returned and loudly exclaimed to the newsroom, "OK, who filled this Kleenex box with glitter?" (As if there was any doubt.)
The reporter recounted how the interview became so emotional that there were tears shed. That was when she quickly went in search of some tissues. And so when the glitter flew everywhere, she said, some of it actually stuck on their faces due to the tears.
Luckily, she said, the unintended prank seemed to lighten their spirits and cause laughter, and they all took it in good humor. If not, you can be sure that I wouldn't be telling this story now.
As a postscript, the reporter doing the interview left for another job a couple months after this incident. Guess who got covered in glitter when she pulled out her farewell card?