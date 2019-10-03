On Sept. 29 the church introduced the new Global Children and Youth initiative. The program will take the place of current youth church programs and the Boy Scouts of America programs that had been used for more than 100 years.
It also does away with the Faith in God, Duty to God and Personal Progress goal-setting programs for Latter-day Saint children and youth. This came on the heels of new protection training launched in August, for leaders of youth and children. Before leaders can officiate in their new callings, they are required to watch the training video.