Scera Pool
Joseph Jackson, 13, flips off a diving board at the Scera Park Pool in Orem Monday, July 1, 2013. MARK JOHNSTON/Daily Herald

Luckily, swimming pools are easy to come by around the county. You can head to your local rec center, or head to Seven Peaks or the SCERA Park Pool to take a swim.

SCERA Park Pool

Location: 701 S. State St., Orem

Provo Recreation Outdoor Waterslides and Activity Pool

Location: 320 W. 500 North, Provo

Lindon Aquatic Center

Location: 60 W. 60 North, Lindon

Lehi Outdoor Pool

Location: 451 E. 200 South, Lehi

American Fork Fitness Center

Location: 454 N. Center St.

Pleasant Grove Veterans Memorial Pool

Location: 582 E. 300 South, Pleasant Grove

Payson Community Pool

Location: 655 S. Main St., Payson

Spanish Fork Water Park

Location: 199 N. 300 West, Spanish Fork

Seven Peaks 

Location: 1330 E. 300 North, Provo

