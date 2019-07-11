Luckily, swimming pools are easy to come by around the county. You can head to your local rec center, or head to Seven Peaks or the SCERA Park Pool to take a swim.
SCERA Park Pool
Location: 701 S. State St., Orem
Provo Recreation Outdoor Waterslides and Activity Pool
Location: 320 W. 500 North, Provo
Lindon Aquatic Center
Location: 60 W. 60 North, Lindon
Lehi Outdoor Pool
Location: 451 E. 200 South, Lehi
American Fork Fitness Center
Location: 454 N. Center St.
Pleasant Grove Veterans Memorial Pool
Location: 582 E. 300 South, Pleasant Grove
Payson Community Pool
Location: 655 S. Main St., Payson
Spanish Fork Water Park
Location: 199 N. 300 West, Spanish Fork
Seven Peaks
Location: 1330 E. 300 North, Provo