One great thing about living in Utah Valley is the accessibility of awesome resources like the Peaks Ice Arena in Provo. A full-size indoor skating rink, Peaks opens it's doors for public skate times almost daily. Take advantage of that by going ice skating as a family.
Even the little ones can enjoy some time on the ice with a walker or other arena provided resources, and admission tops out for adults at $5. For more information on pricing and times for this fun family activity, visit the Peaks website here.