Established in 1858, Camp Floyd served as temporary home to the largest number of United States troops enlisted at the time. Those troops, originally sent to Utah to quash a supposed Mormon rebellion, were eventually recalled in 1861 to provide back-up during the Civil War.
The location is rich with history, and, according to many, is a veritable breeding ground for otherworldly activity.
As per annual tradition, this weekend you can see for yourself if Camp Floyd State Park is haunted by taking part in the venue’s Ghosts of Camp Floyd event.
The event is priced at $7 per person, with reservations required. This year’s ghost hunts are set Saturdays between Oct. 5 and Oct. 26 at Camp Floyd State Park (18035 W. 1540 North in Fairfield). Participants are invited to take a look around as early as 6 p.m., with the actual event running from 7-9 p.m.