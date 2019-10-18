There may not be snow yet this season, but Sundance Resort (4481 Alpine Loop Road, Sundance) has its lifts ready for fun.
The resort is hosting its Halloween Lift Rides and Zip Tours through Oct. 31, excluding Sundays.
The event is family-friendly, and the Halloween Lift Rides last 45 minutes to an hour on Ray’s Lift. Tjere will also be fun games, as well as hot chocolate and snacks for sale. Weather permitting, a complimentary Halloween movie plays at the base.
This weekend, the tours are available Friday and Saturday nights from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets for the Halloween Lift Rides are $19-$22 and tickets for the Zip Tours are $59.