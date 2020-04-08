That's right, it's already Easter! Although we can't participate in any classic public egg hunts this year, there are ways to still celebrate while keep safe.
Join our friends at Orem City for this exciting Easter Egg Hunt! The clues have been posted for the Great Orem Egg-solation Hunt. Due to the amazing response, we've added an extra 2 bonus eggs. So there are now a total of 12 to find. Please do not remove the eggs if you find them. Just report the location. Get started at orem.org/eggs. Good Luck!
Several cities in the county are throwing their own version of socially-distant egg hunts, including Salem and Orem. If you can't find one near you, there's always the option of having a hunt in your own backyard with your immediate household!
