The CLAS Ropes Course kicked off its annual Halloween Cruise Thursday. The cruise takes you on a riverboat ride on the Provo River with more than 100 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns, a pirate attack and a scary story told by the boat captain.
The cruise takes off from the CLAS Ropes Course (3606 W. Center St. Provo) and runs for about 20 to 25 minutes. The cost is $8 per person with children 2 and under free.
The first departure is at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday and they depart every 30 minutes through 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The cruise will run through Oct. 31.