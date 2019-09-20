Head to the ultimate one-day shopping event in Eagle Mountain Saturday. ShopFest Utah will include more than 200 small business selling clothing, jewelry, electronics, games, home decor health and wellness, inventions, home services, arts, crafts and more.
There will also be Hot Air Balloon rides, food and entertainment. The Hot Air Balloon Festival will run from 7:30 to 10 a.m., with the Small Business Market from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and a free concert by The Cinders at 7:30 p.m. All of the events will be held at Cory B. Wride Memorial Park (5806 Pony Express Parkway, Eagle Mountain).