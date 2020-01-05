Sundance Opens 01

Snowboarders prepare to ride Ray's Lift as opening day kicked off at Sundance Mountain Resort on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Provo Canyon.

What says winter in Utah more than skiing? Luckily, in Utah County, you can hit the slopes and enjoy the "best snow on earth."

Sundance Mountain Resort

At Sundance resort, you can ski for a whole day, half day or just the night. The resort has a variety of green, blue, black diamond and double black diamond runs.

Where: 8841 N. Alpine Loop Rd., Sundance

When: Ray's and Jake's Lift is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Red's Lift is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Flathead Lift is open from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Cost: Passes range in price from $45-$90 for adults and $34-$61 for children

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!