What says winter in Utah more than skiing? Luckily, in Utah County, you can hit the slopes and enjoy the "best snow on earth."
Sundance Mountain Resort
At Sundance resort, you can ski for a whole day, half day or just the night. The resort has a variety of green, blue, black diamond and double black diamond runs.
Where: 8841 N. Alpine Loop Rd., Sundance
When: Ray's and Jake's Lift is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Red's Lift is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Flathead Lift is open from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Cost: Passes range in price from $45-$90 for adults and $34-$61 for children