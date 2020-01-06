Provo Rec Center celebrates five years and subsidy free 06
People swim in the indoor pools Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Provo Recreation Center and Pool. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Just because it's winter, it doesn't mean that you have to stop swimming. Utah County is home to several indoor swimming pools that will welcome you in from the cold. 

Provo Recreation Center

The Provo Rec Center indoor pool includes slides, a leisure pool with an interactive treehouse, buckets and water toys, a deep water pool and there is a competition pool for swimming laps. 

Where: 320 W. 500 North, Provo

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Indoor Slides open 3-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-8 p.m. Saturday

Clyde Recreation Center

Springville is home to a new recreation center with indoor leisure pools that include a lazy river, slide and other play structures. 

Where: 717 S. 1200 West, Springville

When: 5 a.m.-9:45 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Lehi Legacy Center

At the Lehi Legacy Center, you can swim indoors and visit the center's hot tub, lazy river, toys and slide. 

Where: 123 N. Center St., Lehi

When: 9 a.m.-8:50 p.m., Monday through Friday (toys and slide are open at 3 p.m.); 9 a.m.-7:50 p.m. Saturday

Note: The Orem Fitness Center is closed this year and will reopen in early 2021 after renovations.