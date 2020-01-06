Just because it's winter, it doesn't mean that you have to stop swimming. Utah County is home to several indoor swimming pools that will welcome you in from the cold.
Provo Recreation Center
The Provo Rec Center indoor pool includes slides, a leisure pool with an interactive treehouse, buckets and water toys, a deep water pool and there is a competition pool for swimming laps.
Where: 320 W. 500 North, Provo
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Saturday; Indoor Slides open 3-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-8 p.m. Saturday
Clyde Recreation Center
Springville is home to a new recreation center with indoor leisure pools that include a lazy river, slide and other play structures.
Where: 717 S. 1200 West, Springville
When: 5 a.m.-9:45 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Lehi Legacy Center
At the Lehi Legacy Center, you can swim indoors and visit the center's hot tub, lazy river, toys and slide.
Where: 123 N. Center St., Lehi
When: 9 a.m.-8:50 p.m., Monday through Friday (toys and slide are open at 3 p.m.); 9 a.m.-7:50 p.m. Saturday
Note: The Orem Fitness Center is closed this year and will reopen in early 2021 after renovations.