Thanksgiving Point's Ag Day celebration scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, but the museums will all remain open with regular hours.
Thanksgiving Point is taking extra precautions for coronavirus prevention in all areas of the venue, including increased hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the venue, encouraging guests and employees to stay home if they don't feel well, and signage to encourage hand washing.
They will also be doing regular cleaning inside each Thanksgiving Point building, including increased attention during operating hours and deep cleaning while closed. The venue is also working to increase circulation in the buildings to maintain fresh air.