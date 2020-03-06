4. The Cougar football team has started spring camp. What do you think is the most important thing for BYU to accomplish during these 15 practices?
LLOYD: In many ways this BYU spring camp is very different than in years past. With so many players back, the Cougars already know what is expected of them. They know the playbook, they know how the coaches operate, and to some extent they know what they’re capable of. I really view this next month as a time of refinement for BYU. Veterans who have been on the field quite a bit have a chance to really hone in on every detail of their craft, while the rest of the Cougar players have an opportunity to follow that lead and provide BYU with even more depth. I don’t think we’ll learn a lot about BYU in March but I think they’ll get a lot of important work done.
DICKSON: There are a number of players who are switching positions, at least temporarily, so head coach Kalani Sitake can take a look at how they might fit into new roles. Each day is an opportunity for those guys to earn an opportunity to make an impact in the fall. Players do that by making plays in spring ball. The emphasis early has been on more speed on the defensive side and that could pay off big once the season starts.