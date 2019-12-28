BYU football at Utah State

BYU football players celebrate with the Old Wagon Wheel trophy after the 42-14 Cougar win at Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2019.

After two straight years of losing all of the regional rivalry matchups, it was a step in the right direction to see the Cougars get the upper hand again.

The most impressive win was seeing BYU with a decimated offensive line and a third-string quarterback upset No. 14-ranked Boise State in Provo, using a fourth-down scrum play run by Austin Kafentzis to secure the 28-25 win.

The Cougars then crushed Utah State in Logan, 42-12, to win back the Old Wagon Wheel for the first time since 2016.

The flip side, however, was that BYU’s woes against rival Utah continued as the Cougars lost, 30-12, in Provo to start the season.

Daily Herald sports reporter Jared Lloyd can be reached at 801-344-2555 or jlloyd@heraldextra.com. Twitter: @JaredrLloyd. Instagram: @JaredrLloyd.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!