After two straight years of losing all of the regional rivalry matchups, it was a step in the right direction to see the Cougars get the upper hand again.
The most impressive win was seeing BYU with a decimated offensive line and a third-string quarterback upset No. 14-ranked Boise State in Provo, using a fourth-down scrum play run by Austin Kafentzis to secure the 28-25 win.
The Cougars then crushed Utah State in Logan, 42-12, to win back the Old Wagon Wheel for the first time since 2016.
The flip side, however, was that BYU’s woes against rival Utah continued as the Cougars lost, 30-12, in Provo to start the season.