This trendy eatery offers local, farm fresh ingredients and a seasonal menu (so dishes listed here might not be available at all times). Vegetarians can enjoy the Honey Thyme Sage Mushrooms, Goat Cheese Whipped Potatoes, Kale Caesar Salad, Tomato Panzanella and more.
Vegans can enjoy Maple Roasted Carrots, Pomegranate Molasses Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Peanut Pasta, Roasted Cauliflower Salad, Balsamic Quinoa and more.
Bonus: If you're feeling like something sweet after your Good Thyme meal, the eatery shares building space with Roll With It Creamery, which offers a dairy-free ice cream base.
Location: 63 E. Center St., Provo