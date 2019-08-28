As fate would have it, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” was the very first 45 single I ever purchased. It proved to be the genesis of a glorious — at least to me — record collection. As such, it is perfectly apropos that (if things play out as planned in the cynical world of farewell tours) this would be the last song I ever see Sir Elton deliver live. The title track of his best album, John may not be able to sing it in the same vocal register as it was recorded, but it will still be a high point of Wednesday’s farewell concert. John may be wrapping up the touring portion of his career, but I know my future will never lie beyond listening to “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”