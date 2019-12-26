Located in Salem, Gracie Lou’s Quilt Shoppe has a wide selection of fabric and patterns. The…
Gracie Lou's Quilt Shop in Salem specialized in — you guessed it — quilting materials. After almost 11 years in business, the store closed on Feb. 28.
Located in Salem, Gracie Lou’s Quilt Shoppe has a wide selection of fabric and patterns. The…
Gracie Lou's Quilt Shop in Salem specialized in — you guessed it — quilting materials. After almost 11 years in business, the store closed on Feb. 28.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.