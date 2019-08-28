Called the Little Rascals Gravity Grand Prix, the city's soap box derby allows kids to build and race their own car. Pre-registration is required, but the event is free for entry.
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: 100 S. 500 East, Payson
Called the Little Rascals Gravity Grand Prix, the city's soap box derby allows kids to build and race their own car. Pre-registration is required, but the event is free for entry.
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: 100 S. 500 East, Payson
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.