Soap box derby rolls through Payson Onion Days 07
Racers get their derby cars in line behind the starting blocks before the soap box derby began Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 during Onion Days in Payson. 

Called the Little Rascals Gravity Grand Prix, the city's soap box derby allows kids to build and race their own car. Pre-registration is required, but the event is free for entry.

When: 3 p.m., Saturday

Where: 100 S. 500 East, Payson