Skyridge guard Ally Blackham (3) inadvertently makes contact with Fremont guard Daycee Townsend (14) as she brings the ball up the court during a semifinal game in the 6A girls basketball state tournament between the Skyridge Falcons and the Fremont Silverwolves held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald