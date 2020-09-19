Differences of opinion. We all have them and they are, in fact, a healthy sign of a diverse and vibrant community. Community differences of opinion can lead to better solutions — if we don’t allow them to divide us.
The uncertainty of the pandemic has created divisiveness, particularly regarding the wearing of masks. As elected officials, we’ve experienced strong disagreement on the necessity and effectiveness of a citywide mask ordinance: the Provo City Council is supportive while Mayor Michelle Kaufusi is opposed. But to be clear, we were never at odds in our desire to see compliance with health guidelines from state and county health experts, including guidance to wear masks.
On Aug. 26, Mayor Kaufusi vetoed a citywide mask mandate unanimously passed by the Provo Municipal Council. The council subsequently overrode Mayor Kaufusi’s veto with a 6-1 vote, enacting a citywide law now in effect. Citing enforcement as a primary concern, Mayor Kaufusi believes voluntary compliance achieved with education and encouragement is best. The council fully supports education but felt the formality of an ordinance with its signage requirements would be most effective.
Whatever the outcome of our debate, some citizens would feel disappointed, but the checks and balances of government worked as intended. Like every community, Provo City has had, and will continue to have, its share of opposing viewpoints on a variety of issues. Despite our difference of opinion, our goal now is to find common ground and move forward to keep our community and its economy healthy. This is not only a goal we share as your elected officials, but one for which we need community support to be successful.
Provo City has a history of coming together as a community when it matters — now is one of those times. Join us in:
Protecting the most vulnerable in our community.
COVID-19 has upended daily life for everyone, but while it’s inconvenient for some, for others this highly contagious disease can have real and potentially dire consequences, particularly to the many among us with underlying conditions. Because they are our co-workers, neighbors, fellow churchgoers and family members, preventative actions by all is the best way to save lives.
Following the guidance of health professionals.
We can keep ourselves and others safer by simply practicing good hand hygiene, wearing facial coverings, keeping our social distance, and staying home when sick. The more of us who commit to these measures, the more effective we become in reducing risk and in keeping our economy open and strong.
Encouraging all to do their part.
Not only do we have thousands of college students whose compliance with health guidelines is crucial, but we all need to continue our vigilance in group and public settings, as well as in our homes. Our shared responsibility is key to keeping schools, churches and businesses open.
Respectfully listening to each other.
This topic has generated much more feedback than any other, with literally thousands of citizen responses contributing to this valuable community conversation — and ultimately guiding our policy decisions. Your voices were heard, and we’ve done our best to respond to your thoughts and concerns. Listening is hard work, but we know it is key to community civility and to good decision-making.
Promoting civility in disagreement.
Issues are issues; people are people. Let’s not mix disagreement with contempt. The lack of civility by some in our community over this issue is disheartening. Diverse opinions and strong, passionate disagreements are vital to democracy. However, personal insults, violent threats or making others feel unsafe for their views should never be part of a civil community conversation.
Let’s not fight each other: Let’s work together to keep our community safe and our economy healthy. As city leaders, we’re united in that goal and have committed to expanding our MaskUp Provo educational campaign to create a community rally call that puts safety above politics.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi
George Handley, chair of Provo Municipal Council
Dave Harding, vice-chair of Provo Municipal Council