Want to show off some sweet riffs this holiday? Well, make sure you’re prepped with strings, picks and everything you need before Thanksgiving Day arrives.
Location: 64 E. 1300 South, Orem
Want to show off some sweet riffs this holiday? Well, make sure you’re prepped with strings, picks and everything you need before Thanksgiving Day arrives.
Location: 64 E. 1300 South, Orem
Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached via email at khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.