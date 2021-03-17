Name: Maisyn Kate Anderson

Name of Parents: Taylor and Chelaynie Anderson

Town: Gunnison

DOB: 2/24/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 6 lbs 5 oz.

Name: JayLynn Marie Joann Butcher

Name of Parents: Chet and April Butcher

Town: Mayfield

DOB: 02/25/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 6 lbs. 13 oz.

Name: Payton Abby Johnson

Name of Parents: David and Jaymie Johnson

Town: Koosharem

DOB: 02/26/2021

Sex: Female

Weight: 6 lbs. 10 oz.

Name: Shane Hans Christensen

Name of Parents: Jason and Amelia Christensen

Town: Gunnison

DOB: 03/01/2021

Sex: Male

Weight: 7 lbs.5 oz.

Name: Jett Zachary Christensen

Name of Parents: Zachary and Lynzee Christensen

Town: Mayfield

DOB: 03/01/2021

Sex: Male

Weight: 7 lbs.10 oz.

