Gymboree Outlet Dec 26, 2019

The Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi. James Roh, Daily Herald file photo

Gymboree Outlet, a children's clothing store, was open to the community in Lehi's Outlets at Traverse Mountain up until this year. The closure was part of a national shutdown for the company.