The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement store that sells used furniture, home accessories, building materials and appliances. The proceeds from the store are used to build homes in the local community.
You can donate items including appliances, cabinets, countertops, doors, furniture, hardware, home decor, light fixtures, lumber, paint, sinks, toilets, unused flooring, windows, building materials, electrical items, plumbing items and tools.
Locations: 340 S. Orem Blvd., Orem; 253 W. Arrowhead Trail, Spanish Fork