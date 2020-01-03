As far as pure excitement goes, the first two games of the 2015 BYU football season are nearly impossible to top.
The Cougars started out playing at Nebraska in the 90,000-seat Memorial Stadium and appeared to be in trouble when starting quarterback Taysom Hill suffered a season-ending lisfranc injury. BYU freshman Tanner Mangum came in but the Cougars still trailed by a point with just one second one the clock, 42 yards from the end zone. Mangum took the snap and rolled right, given plenty of time by the Cougar offensive line. He heaved up a prayer, a Hail Mary throw the arched through the sky -- and settled in the arms of senior wide receiver Mitch Mathews right at the goal line for the game-winning touchdown.
The very next week, BYU faced a similar make-or-break moment in the final minute of the home-opener against Boise State, The Cougars faced fourth-and-7 from the Bronco 35-yard line when Mangum got flushed from the pocket and rolled to his right. He spotted Mitchell Juergens breaking deep and lofted a pass just before getting hit. Juergens went up between a couple of Bronco defenders and pulled in the TD pass to put BYU in front.
The “Mangum Magic” moments were ones no Cougar fan that saw them will ever forget.