According to our food reviewer, "Haku Ramen is a few-frills kind of eatery that I find myself particularly attracted to. I’ve opined in previous reviews that I make it a point to find restaurants that dedicate their menus to a few items. Haku Ramen House pulls this off effortlessly, serving four kinds of ramen with a handful of appetizers." It opened in June.
Location: 101 NW State St., American Fork
Yelp Review: "Holy cow, we love this place! Just found it on a whim. The staff are so friendly. They remember us every time we go in. They are very attentive and kind. First off, the appetizers are amazing! We LOVE the karaage chicken. Get it! You will not be disappointed. So light and crispy, with a scrumptious roasted sesame dipping sauce. The shrimp and veggie tempura is also outstanding! Now for the ramen! I always get the same kind because I can't bring myself to deviate from perfection. Miso ramen, substitute extra egg for the pork (I don't care for pork chashu). The eggs are cooked to perfection, and soaked in the authentic sauce. SO GOOD. Add a little sesame chili oil to the ramen and it's heaven!"