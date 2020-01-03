It’s impossible to overstate the impact of LaVell Edwards on the BYU football program and, by extension, the entire Cougar community. The affable coach took over a BYU squad that was fairly mediocre for most of its history and took a chance on changing its offense to focus on passing.
The Cougars changed the landscape of college football under Edwards’ direction, including winning the national championship in 1984 and having numerous individual award winners -- most notably Ty Detmer’s Heisman Trophy win in 1990.
Even though he retired after the 2000 season, Edwards remained active in the community and was a mentor to other BYU coaches, including Kalani Sitake. His death on Dec. 29, 2016, left a huge void for Cougar fans everywhere.
BYU also lost other notable figures during the decade, including long-time volleyball coach Carl McGown, long-time golf coach Karl Tucker, former Cougar broadcaster Paul James and former BYU men’s basketball coach LaDell Andersen.