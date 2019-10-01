When you think produce stands in Utah County, most likely you think Harward Farms. And it’s easy to see why with more than a dozen stands across the county. The produce stands, based out of Springville, are favorites for sweet corn, watermelons and ripe tomatoes.
Locations and hours (stands still open for 2019 season as of Oct. 1)
All stands are open Monday-Saturday and closed Sunday
- 312 NW State St., American Fork (9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- 414 E. Main St., Lehi (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- 2109 N. University Ave., Provo (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- 403 S. Main St., Spanish Fork (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- 780 E. 800 North, Spanish Fork (9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.)
- 350 E. 400 South, Springville (8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Contact: https://harwardfarms.com