Here we are -- the No. 1 spot. Though some will disagree with me, I believe the Haunted Forest deserves the first place award for several reasons.
First off, the haunt is through a literal forest. Walking through a forest late at night would be creepy on its own, but then imagine that with the fear and suspense of someone or something popping out at you at any moment. The atmosphere wasn’t manufactured, as most other haunted houses are from one degree or another. I felt like an on-edge Red Riding Hood traipsing through the woods, meeting terrifying creatures and sights. The walkthrough took us through many different areas, including a Salem witch trials stretch, a twisted fairy tale area, a section run over by evil pirates, a medical experiments gone wrong tent, and many more.
Additionally, the forest contained a good amount of animatronics, some highly impressive in their smooth agility, some stunning in size. Especially noteworthy animatronics include a headless horseman on a rearing horse, one that I can only describe as a giant, devilish creature, and a dinosaur fossil come to life.
And finally, as I’ve previously mentioned, length is a highly important factor to me, and though I didn’t set a timer or anything on each of my haunted house ventures, the Haunted Forest felt the longest to me.
More info at https://hauntedutah.com/haunted_forest_index.html
See my full review of experiencing the Haunted Forest at http://heraldextra.com and pages 11-13 of the Ticket.