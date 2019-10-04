It will be a truly spooky evening in Eagle Mountain on Friday as the city hosts its Witches and Wizards Movie Night. The evening will feature the Disney film “Hocus Pocus” and will include free popcorn. There also will be hot chocolate and soda for purchase.
Don’t forget to show up dressed as a witch or wizard for the costume contest, where the five best costumed guests will win prizes.
The event will run from 7-9 p.m. Friday evening at Silverlake Amphitheater (7920 Silverlake Parkway, Eagle Mountain).