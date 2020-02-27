Orem High School will present the story of the practically perfect nanny herself — Mary Poppins. The show will feature a strong female lead, as well as unique special effects and illusions.
The performance runs at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Saturday at Orem High School (175 S. 400 East).
If seeing the show isn’t enough, you can also enjoy a “Jolly Holiday” with the cast from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday. There will be fun, activities and treats. Activities will include building kits, chalk drawing, photos with the cast, and games.
Tickets to the “Jolly Holiday” event are $10 and will help support the Drama Department at Orem High School.