Payson Golden onions add flavor to event 01
Michael Cheney prepares his Dutch oven dish as he stands beside his wife, Ashley, both of Santaquin, during the onion and Dutch oven cook-offs as part of Golden Onion Days held Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at the pavilion outside of the Payson Pool. Cheney prepared Dutch oven chicken, spare ribs and potatoes. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

City celebrations are still going strong in several areas. There are four left this summer season, and they're full of fun events like rodeos, car shows, parades, outdoor movies, fireworks and more.

Alpine Days: Aug. 2-10; Creekside Park, 100 S. 600 East, locations throughout city

Salem Days: Aug. 2-10; Knoll Park, 200 W. 300 South, locations throughout city

Lindon Days: Aug. 5-10; City Center Park, 200 N. State St., locations throughout city

Payson's Golden Onion Days: Aug. 29-Sept. 2; Memorial Park, 250 S. Main St., locations throughout city