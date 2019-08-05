City celebrations are still going strong in several areas. There are four left this summer season, and they're full of fun events like rodeos, car shows, parades, outdoor movies, fireworks and more.
Alpine Days: Aug. 2-10; Creekside Park, 100 S. 600 East, locations throughout city
Salem Days: Aug. 2-10; Knoll Park, 200 W. 300 South, locations throughout city
Lindon Days: Aug. 5-10; City Center Park, 200 N. State St., locations throughout city
Payson's Golden Onion Days: Aug. 29-Sept. 2; Memorial Park, 250 S. Main St., locations throughout city