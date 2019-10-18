Brand new corn maze opens up for season 07
Dillan Snow, of Payson, and his son, Domanik, 1, near the end of a slide at Glen Ray's Corn Maze on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Spanish Fork. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Glen Ray’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (1750 W. 8000 South, Spanish Fork) is open for the season. There are two different corn mazes you and your family can try — a regular corn maze or a haunted corn maze.

They also have several smaller attractions including a kiddie corral, giant slide, pipe slide, corn pit, straw bale pyramid, straw bale maze, hay ride, concessions and a pumpkin patch.

Glen Ray’s is open from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 2.

