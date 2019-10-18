Glen Ray’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (1750 W. 8000 South, Spanish Fork) is open for the season. There are two different corn mazes you and your family can try — a regular corn maze or a haunted corn maze.
They also have several smaller attractions including a kiddie corral, giant slide, pipe slide, corn pit, straw bale pyramid, straw bale maze, hay ride, concessions and a pumpkin patch.
Glen Ray’s is open from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Nov. 2.