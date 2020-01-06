Photos of the Month - January 07
Julia Sumer, of Tampa, Florida, moves blocks of ice, which she will use to conceal a trash can, as the Midway Ice Castles are created Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Homestead Resort in Midway.

If Utah County doesn't have quite what you are looking for, you can find fun winter activities for those of all ages. 

Midway Ice Castles

The castle itself is roughly an acre in size, built by 20 to 40 artisans and weighing over a whopping 25 million pounds. With a season completely dependent on weather, it’s an artistic treasure that brings a little real-life magic to the winter season.

Where: 700 Homestead Drive, Midway

When: Opens Jan. 10

Cost: $9.99-$17.99 (Timed tickets required) 

Sleigh Rides at the Homestead Resort

Rocky Mountain Outfitters offers a unique sleigh ride experience with a view of the Wasatch Mountains, with rides to the Midway Ice Castles available. 

Where: 700 N. Homestead Drive, Midway

When: 3:15-8:30 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary for group and private rides

Soldier Hollow

At Soldier Hollow, you can find excellent cross-country skiing trails as well as tubing hills. 

Where: 2002 Soldier Hollow Lane, Midway

When: Open daily

Cost: Costs vary by date and activities

Heber Creeper

Throughout the winter, the Heber Creeper has special trains, including the Chocolate Lover's Train, the Lakeside Limited, a Broadway Show Tunes Train, a Chinese New Year's Train, the Rock and Roll Train, the Oldies Train and others. 

Where: 450 S. 600 West, Heber City

When: Times and Dates vary. Check https://hebervalleyrr.org for a full calendar.

Cost: $15-$43 (prices and options vary by train theme)