If you still need a gift for that special someone, head to a local boutique or market to get a unique locally made present.
The Salem Pond Town Christmas Boutique will feature local vendors. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Activity Center (60 N. 100 East in Salem).
Along with Provo’s lighting ceremony there will be a Provo Christmas Market with meaningful, artisan gifts. The market will run from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Provo City Center and Pioneer Park (351 W. Center St., Provo).
Eagle Mountain’s Christmas Village Holiday Boutique will include Santa, live reindeer, a petting zoo, a mini pony, carriage rides, hot cocoa and doughnuts, along with local vendors. The boutique will run from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday at Cory Wride Memorial Park (5806 Pony Express Parkway in Eagle Mountain).
The Beehive Bazaar Holiday Show also will be held this week with independent designs, arts, crafts and edibles from more than 100 local artists. The show at the Bright Building (33 W. 400 South in Provo) will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.